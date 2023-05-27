Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Peddler arrested with 760-gm opium in Karnal

Peddler arrested with 760-gm opium in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 27, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The Karnal police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 760-gm opium from his possession.

The police said during interrogation, it was found that the accused was already facing two cases of NDPS Act at Nissing police station.
The police said the accused has been identified Kulwant Singh of Nissing of Karnal.

While giving this information, an official spokesperson of the Karnal police said the police had got information that the accused was involved in smuggling of drugs and the police team managed to arrest him near Nissing.

He has been booked under Section 18 of the NDPS Act. The police said during interrogation, it was found that the accused was already facing two cases of NDPS Act at Nissing police station.

