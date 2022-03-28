Karnal student’s murder: Classmate sent to 3-day police remand
The family of the Class 12 student, who was stabbed to death by a classmate at a private school, held a protest outside the Karnal SP’s house. They alleged that the accused’s kin were involved as well and demanded their arrest. Later, SP Ganga Ram Punia assured them that a fair investigation would be carried out. Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar said the accused was produced in court, and sent to a three-day police remand.
Two held for fraudulently transferring registration deeds
KARNAL Two people, including a woman, were arrested for fraudulently transferring the registration deeds of three shops with the help of forged documents. The accused, Rajbir, and his daughter-in-law, Reena, residents of Karnal’s Krishna Colony, were arrested on the complaint of Amit Bhatia. The complainant said the accused allegedly claimed possession of his three shops located on the Kunpura Road by breaking locks, and later transferred the registration deeds in their names. An FIR was registered.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics