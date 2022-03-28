Karnal student’s murder: Classmate sent to 3-day police remand

The family of the Class 12 student, who was stabbed to death by a classmate at a private school, held a protest outside the Karnal SP’s house. They alleged that the accused’s kin were involved as well and demanded their arrest. Later, SP Ganga Ram Punia assured them that a fair investigation would be carried out. Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar said the accused was produced in court, and sent to a three-day police remand.

Two held for fraudulently transferring registration deeds

KARNAL Two people, including a woman, were arrested for fraudulently transferring the registration deeds of three shops with the help of forged documents. The accused, Rajbir, and his daughter-in-law, Reena, residents of Karnal’s Krishna Colony, were arrested on the complaint of Amit Bhatia. The complainant said the accused allegedly claimed possession of his three shops located on the Kunpura Road by breaking locks, and later transferred the registration deeds in their names. An FIR was registered.