Karnal woman among four booked for duping a man on pretext of sending him abroad

Four persons, including a woman, have been booked in Karnal for allegedly duping a man of ₹11 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused are Harvinder Singh, his wife Hardeep Kaur of Ramana Ramani village in Karnal, Virender Singh of Malikpur in Jind and an arhtiya of Taraori grain market.

Complainant Sahab Singh of Malikpur village told police that Virender had advised him to go to the USA for better income and claimed that he along with Harvinder Singh and his wife Hardeep Kaur run an immigration centre at Assandh.

The complainant said Virender demanded ₹50 lakh to send him the USA but later settled the deal at ₹45 lakh.

Sahab Singh paid them ₹11 lakh in instalments, but the accused did not keep their promise. They initially made excuses that flights were not available due to Covid, but later openly refused to send him to the USA. When the complainant demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and Immigration Act was registered at Assandh.