Karnal woman among four booked for duping a man on pretext of sending him abroad
Four persons, including a woman, have been booked in Karnal for allegedly duping a man of ₹11 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
The accused are Harvinder Singh, his wife Hardeep Kaur of Ramana Ramani village in Karnal, Virender Singh of Malikpur in Jind and an arhtiya of Taraori grain market.
Complainant Sahab Singh of Malikpur village told police that Virender had advised him to go to the USA for better income and claimed that he along with Harvinder Singh and his wife Hardeep Kaur run an immigration centre at Assandh.
The complainant said Virender demanded ₹50 lakh to send him the USA but later settled the deal at ₹45 lakh.
Sahab Singh paid them ₹11 lakh in instalments, but the accused did not keep their promise. They initially made excuses that flights were not available due to Covid, but later openly refused to send him to the USA. When the complainant demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him.
A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and Immigration Act was registered at Assandh.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
