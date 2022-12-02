Kashmir: 5 ‘fake terrorists’ held for carrying out robberies using toy guns

Police have arrested five persons from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for carrying out robberies by posing as terrorists, officials said here on Friday.

Acting on complaints from several areas of Kulgam district, the police constituted a special team to arrest them, they said.

A special mobile checkpoint was also set up at Yaripora to catch the five, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Nazir Mushtaq Malik, Khalid Hussain Deedad, Rizwan Ahmad Deedad, Karman Ahmad Deedad and Abrar Ahmad Teadwa. The vehicle used in the commission of the crimes has also been seized, they said.

Besides, three toy guns and pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones and five masks were recovered from their possession, they added.