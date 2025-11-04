Kashmir cops book Mohali organisers as ‘cricket league’ comes to abrupt halt

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said police have filed a cheating case and started an inquiry after the private Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) collapsed mid way as its alleged Mohali based organisers fled leaving players, umpires and hotels without payments on Sunday. The organisers had roped in famous players such as Chris Gayle. (HT Photo)

The T20 league, which claimed to bring global cricket visibility to J&K and organised some 10 matches at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, with the participation of some international cricketers like Chris Gayle, stopped on Saturday abruptly, eight days after it started on October 25. On Sunday, some 40 local as well as international players, and umpires found themselves stranded in hotels with organisers allegedly fleeing Srinagar overnight.

Sports minister Satish Sharma told HT that an inquiry has started as the league was being organised by private individuals. “We had no concern with them but if they did this, the law will take its own course. An inquiry has started and action will follow. I hope more information will emerge,” he said.

“They were some cricketers. Whosoever it is, strict action should be taken. Police have taken up the case,” he said.

SSP Srinagar GV sundeep Chakravarthy said that an FIR has been registered.

As per the website of the IHPL , the league was organised primarily by a non-profit organisation called Yuva Society. Videos of sports council authorities in Kashmir promoting the event were also viral on social media.

The league had also boasted about the participation of several former international stars, including New Zealand’s Jesse Ryder, and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera as well. The league was scheduled to end on November 8. Local sources said that the matches didn’t attract much footfall.

“The league has finished early. There was no fault of the players or the hotel management or the staff. It was all on the league. Unfortunately, the bills haven’t been paid. Staff and hotels have also not been paid. Players and umpires are waiting to be paid,” Mellisa Juniper, an umpire from England told reporters on Sunday.

Although the league was private, the J&K administration had assisted the event with divisional commissioner Kashmir chairing a meeting on October 22. “To ensure the smooth conduct of the mega sports event, Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg today chaired a comprehensive meeting of officers from various departments to take first hand appraisal of the preparations to set the stage ready for IHPL,” an official statement issued by the information department said on October 22. “While reviewing the arrangements for the itinerary of the players, divisional commissioner directed organisers to keep security agencies informed about the arrival, accommodation and movement of all players,” it had said.

Sports Council officials had also promoted the event with some videos viral on social media.

Sports minister Sharma said that he would be looking whether due diligence was taken by the sports council. “I will be asking the council people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the failure of the event and its effect on the image of J&K has triggered backlash against the government from various leaders.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mohd Rafique Rather has expressed serious concern over the “fraud and deceit” by the organisers of the IHPL, saying the “deception” by organisers has not only tarnished the image of Kashmir but also shattered the faith of young aspiring players who were promised fair opportunities and legitimate payments. “The tournament was inaugurated by the chief secretary of J&K, and sports minister Satish Sharma also visited the stadium and interacted with players and organisers.,” Rather said, questioning, “how state security was set up for the event and how the league was allowed to take place without proper verification of the organisers’ credentials. He said the present government should at least take responsibility for this major scam, which otherwise puts everything at the doorstep of the lieutenant governor’s office,” he said calling for an in-depth investigation to identify local links involved in the deceit.

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur on Sunday called it a “scam that has brought shame to the sports fraternity of Kashmir.” “This entire episode reeks of mismanagement, deceit, and possible fraud. How was such a mega event allowed inside a government-owned facility without proper consent and approval? Was the Sports Minister unaware of this? If permission was not granted, then who allowed the organisers to occupy Bakshi Stadium?” Thakur questioned.

The BJP leader demanded a high-level probe into the entire episode to fix responsibility and ensure that every individual who provided services — from players and umpires to vendors and ground staff — is paid their rightful dues immediately.