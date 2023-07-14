Job scam: Kashmir crime branch file chargesheet filed against 19

The Kashmir crime branch on Friday filed a chargesheet against 19 persons for cheating and forgery after managing appointments in J&K Police on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders. The economic offences wing, Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir, produced a report of the case before the court of passenger tax Srinagar against the 19 accused persons.

“The persons were chargesheeted for their involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 120-B and 201 of the RPC,” said the agency in a statement.

The crime branch had received a complaint in 2015 with allegations that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K Police in district Srinagar on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in 2015 and investigation started.

“During investigations, it has been established that the appointment orders had been issued in clear violation of rules and established norms and after manipulation of records etc,” it said.

The statement said the aforesaid acts on part of the accused individuals have established cheating, fraud and forgery etc which are offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 120-B and 201 of the RPC.

“Accordingly, investigation of the case was closed as ‘proved’ against 19 accused persons and charge-report thereof has been produced before the court for judicial determination,” it said.

