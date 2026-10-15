Kashmir education department changes school timings amid falling temperatures

The directorate of school education Kashmir (DSEK) ordered a change in school timings from Thursday owing to the changing weather and fall in temperatures. The students and parents have welcomed the move. (HT File)

The classes at government as well as private schools of Kashmir division will start an hour later than what was currently the timing.

The DSEK order stated that the timing for schools falling under municipal limits of Srinagar district will remain from 10am to 3.30pm.

While for the schools falling outside municipal limits of Srinagar and belonging to other districts and areas of Kashmir province, the new timing was fixed as 10.30am to 4pm.

“The order shall be strictly adhered to by all the concerned institutions without any deviation.”

The students and parents have welcomed the move. “Today was very cold and the students had to leave early for school. The change in timings is a welcome relief,” said Rukhsana, mother of two school going children.

Earlier, the class work for government and private schools in Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar would commence daily from 9am. The Kashmir valley is passing through the autumn season with cold mornings and evenings. The ski resort of Gulmarg had recorded the season’s first snowfall over its higher reaches on Tuesday.