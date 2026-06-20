Kashmir IGP review security, rescue preparations for Amarnath Yatra

The authorities in Kashmir are ensuring foolproof arrangements in security and rescue preparations for the upcoming Amarnath yatra. An armed CRPF official keeps a vigil on the Jammu–Srinagar Highway (NH-44) ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in Udhampur on Friday. (ANI)

Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi on Friday briefed officers to review coordination and operational preparedness along the Yatra route a day after J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat flagged off 45 mountain rescue teams along the twin routes - Baltal and Pahalgam -of the yatra.

This year Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28.

During the Friday briefing, the IGP Kashmir emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, vigilance, and public service to ensure the safe, smooth, and successful conduct of the Yatra.

“Officers were directed to remain fully prepared to meet all security and logistical challenges and to ensure effective implementation of the established security grid,” a police spokesperson said.

“The meeting concluded with a detailed review of coordination mechanisms, and contingency measures to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026,” the spokesperson said.

Birdi instructed Zonal Officers to conduct regular briefings of Sector Officers and jawans under their command so that all personnel remain fully aware of their duties, responsibilities, and the prevailing security scenario. He stressed the need for continuous supervision and effective communication at all levels of deployment. Officers were further directed to maintain close coordination with sister agencies operating within their respective areas of responsibility to ensure seamless information sharing, joint response mechanisms, and synchronised operational efforts throughout the yatra period.

Birdi called upon all officers and personnel to extend every possible assistance to the devotees, ensuring their safety, convenience, and well-being.