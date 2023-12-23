Kashmir rail project: Katra-Reasi tunnel stretch complete

The Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project with the breakthrough of 3,209 metre long Tunnel T-1 between Katra and Reasi railway stations on Wednesday, said officials. The tunnel alignment cuts across the lesser Himalayas and is characterised by highly jointed and fractured dolomite. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

“All tunnels required for the project have been successfully constructed,” said chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar.

Indian Railways is edging closer to connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network in India, he added.

Tunnel T-1 is located at the foothills of Trikuta Hills near Katra in Reasi district and is being constructed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for Northern Railways under the national projects.

Under the USBRL project, this breakthrough is a key milestone, ensuring that all tunnels required for the project have been successfully constructed, said Kumar.

The Katra-Reasi stretch, covering 111 kilometres, faced multiple interruptions during construction, necessitating the involvement of global experts. “Tunnel T-1, formerly recognised as the most challenging tunnel due to its passage through the Himalayan Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), presented formidable geological challenges, including rugged terrain and substantial water inflow from within the tunnel,” he informed.

The tunnel alignment cuts across the lesser Himalayas and is characterised by highly jointed and fractured dolomite.

Also, a portion of about 300-350 metre cuts across a major shear zone known as the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT).

In the beginning, the tunnelling was done adopting conventional NATM Tunnelling (new Austrian tunneling method) philosophy.

However, in order to tackle the visco-elastic plastic media of Main Boundary Thrust, the tunnel excavation methodology was switched over from NATM to I – System of tunnelling by providing deep drainage pipes, umbrella pipe roofing, chemical grouting, face bolting, sequential excavation with multiple drift and rigid support etc.

“By adopting the I – system of tunnelling, the excavation of tunnel T1 through MBT has been successfully completed, thus clearing a major impediment in commissioning of the new railway line from Katra to Banihal,” said Kumar

The completion of this tunnel is a significant achievement in the broader context of the USBRL project, which involves the construction of 38 tunnels between Katra and Banihal.

While all tunnels on this rail route have been completed, Tunnel T-1 posed the greatest obstacle, being the longest and encountering unique geological complexities. The project involved meticulous planning and the application of various engineering technologies, ensuring that the 3,209 metre long Tunnel T-1 is now successfully excavated, underscoring the commitment of Indian Railways to infrastructural progress.

As of today, about 318 metres length of excavation in benching and about 680 metres length of concrete lining is balanced.

The works are in progress round the clock at full swing to complete the remaining works.