Kashmir Valley braces for fresh snow spell, night temperature up

As Kashmir is bracing for a fresh spell of snowfall from Saturday evening, night temperatures witnessed an improvement across the Valley.

The local Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecasted back-to-back Western Disturbances (WDs) or moisture laden weather systems between January 7 and 13, that could bring snow and rainfall across Kashmir. The administration is already making preparations to tackle the exigency in case of snowfall and control rooms have been setup at many district headquarters.

Srinagar recorded minimum temperature at minus 1.4 degree Celsius, several notches up from last few days. Today’s minimum temperature was 0.5°C above normal. On Thursday, Srinagar had recorded season’s coldest night at minus 6.4 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded minus 2.8°C against minus 8.6°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the place. Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 2.6 degree Celsius which is 5.2 degree Celsius above normal temperature.

Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 10.8 degree Celsius while Kargil registered minus 14.8 degree Celsius.

Deputy director, MeT Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad said that two back-to-back WDs are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from January 7.

WDs are moisture laden winds from Mediterranean which mostly affect the region to bring precipitation. Kashmir is still waiting for a major snowfall though there have been short spells of snow across the Valley in past two months.