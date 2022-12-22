Kashmir valley sees season’s coldest night as 40-day Chillai Kalan commences

The iconic Dal Lake froze overnight as the Valley recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday night, which marked the commencement of Chillai Kalan, a 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir.

The meteorological department said the mercury in Srinagar and Pahalgam fell to minus 4.4°C and minus 6.2°C, respectively.“The first day of Chillai Kalan was the coldest of the season so far. These 40 days are likely to be very tough,” said a Shikara owner on Dal Lake, which was partially frozen.

Most residents have been using traditional kangris (fire pots) to keep warm as the region has been seeing around 31-hour to 56-hour cuts per week since November 15 amid the freezing cold due to overloading.

“The power corporation does not adhere to the schedule. We face frequent power outages. Our Kangris are the best devices to survive the winter,” a resident of Srinagar said.

Gulmarg shivers at -4.6°C

Not just Srinagar or Pahalgam, mercury dropped to sub-zero level at all major weather stations of Kashmir. The MeT weather update said the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of -4.6°C against -4°C, the previous night.

In Jammu division, Banihal was the coldest at -2 degrees. The night temperature dropped to 6.3°C in Jammu, while it dropped to 6.8 °C in Katra. Leh and Kargil in Ladakh shivered at -11.8°C and 12.1°C, respectively.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said the weather is primarily clear at most places in J&K. “The weather is expected to remain dry till December 25. Shallow fog may develop during morning hours in the plains of Jammu between December 22 and 24,” Lotus said.

Expect snowfall between December 26-30: Met

The Met director predicted snowfall between Dec 26 and 30. “The sky will remain cloudy with intermittent light to moderate snowfall at scattered places in the Valley, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in the plains of Jammu (60% chance) during the period,” he said.

Snowfall and sub-zero temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Mughal Road, Zojila, Karna, and Sadna Top on December 26 and 27. There is no forecast of any major snow spell,” he said.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21(Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd), and finally 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

J&K highway shut due to landslide near Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut for restoration work on Wednesday after a landslide blocked the highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Over 200 to 300 vehicles are stranded at various places en route as road clearance agencies are working to clear the debris.

The highway was blocked due to landslide at Dewal area in Samroli section, resulting in suspension of traffic on the road, officials said.”Though the clearing operation by the agencies concerned has started, it will take at least 7 to 8 hours more to reopen the road (vehicular traffic)” SSP, national highway, Mohita Sharma told PTI.

Courts to observe 15-day winter vacation from Jan 2

The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered 15 days of winter vacations in the subordinate courts of the UT starting from January 2.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts in Kashmir Province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Doda and Courts located at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations from January 2,” the order reads.