close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmiri vendors ‘harassed’ in Lucknow: Valley leaders seek officials’ intervention

Kashmiri vendors ‘harassed’ in Lucknow: Valley leaders seek officials’ intervention

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 19, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami condemned the incident

After some Kashmiri vendors were allegedly “harassed” by municipal council officers at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, political leaders have sought intervention of senior officers to investigate the issue and stop the alleged harassment .

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami (HT File)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami (HT File)

Over the past couple of weeks, several videos went viral on social media where officers associated with Lucknow MC could seen harassing Kashmiri vendors selling dry fruits on road sides. The videos caused furore among the local population who asked J&K administration to intervene in this issue.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami condemned the incident.

“Condemning the maltreatment of Kashmiri vendors during an anti-encroachment drive in UP. Various videos surfacing online show policemen slapping these vendors,which is highly deplorable,” said Tarigami. He urged the UP director general of police to take note of this issue.

Peoples Democratic Party termed the incidents appalling.

“Appalling incident in Lucknow, UP, where Kashmiri vendors were subjected to physical assault by MC employees. The workers were even rounded up and placed in a UP police van,” the PDP said in a statement and sought intervention of UP chief minister and Union home minister. “The government should take action against those involved in mistreatment of Kashmiris.”

The issue of harassment of Kashmiri vendors was also raised by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on micro-blogging platform “X”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out