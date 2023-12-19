Kashmiri vendors ‘harassed’ in Lucknow: Valley leaders seek officials’ intervention

After some Kashmiri vendors were allegedly “harassed” by municipal council officers at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, political leaders have sought intervention of senior officers to investigate the issue and stop the alleged harassment . Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami (HT File)

Over the past couple of weeks, several videos went viral on social media where officers associated with Lucknow MC could seen harassing Kashmiri vendors selling dry fruits on road sides. The videos caused furore among the local population who asked J&K administration to intervene in this issue.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary and People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson MY Tarigami condemned the incident.

“Condemning the maltreatment of Kashmiri vendors during an anti-encroachment drive in UP. Various videos surfacing online show policemen slapping these vendors,which is highly deplorable,” said Tarigami. He urged the UP director general of police to take note of this issue.

Peoples Democratic Party termed the incidents appalling.

“Appalling incident in Lucknow, UP, where Kashmiri vendors were subjected to physical assault by MC employees. The workers were even rounded up and placed in a UP police van,” the PDP said in a statement and sought intervention of UP chief minister and Union home minister. “The government should take action against those involved in mistreatment of Kashmiris.”

The issue of harassment of Kashmiri vendors was also raised by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on micro-blogging platform “X”.