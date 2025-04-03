Kathua encounter: Security forces resume search for 3 terrorists

Security forces continued to scan the forests in Panjtirthi area of Billawar in Kathua district to trace and eliminate three Jaish terrorists, said officials. The Rising Star Corps has been involved in the anti-terror operations in Kathua district. (HT File)

“There has been no contact so far with the terrorists but the security forces that included army, CRPF and SOG of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have resumed their searches,” said a senior police officer.

Panjtirthi area lies between the mountains of Ghati and Billawar. A transit route in the past, Pakistani terrorists use it to reach Doda region.

Director general of police Nalin Prabhat and inspector general of police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti also visited Panjtirthi near Billawar on Tuesday and reviewed the ongoing combing operation to track down the three terrorists.

In the ongoing anti-terror operations in Kathua, two terrorists have been gunned down while four police men also laid down their life in the line of duty.

Amid ongoing anti-operations in Kathua district, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, general officer commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here on Tuesday and discussed various important aspects pertaining to prevailing security scenario.

The Rising Star Corps has been involved in the anti-terror operations in Kathua district.

He was accompanied by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC of the Tiger Division.