News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Keep cattle indoors, provide balanced feed: Experts

Keep cattle indoors, provide balanced feed: Experts

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Jan 13, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Experts at the Karnal-based ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) have suggested that the farmers should keep animals indoors and even if they are tied outside during a sunny day, they should be covered with blankets to avoid direct exposure to cold wave.

Amid the bone-chilling cold weather accompanied by severe winds, dairy farmers in the region are anxious over the fall in milk productivity and cattle getting sick.

Rajesh Manga, a Karnal-based dairy farmer, said that unlike previous years, his cattle are falling sick due to the cold conditions and no exposure to the sunlight for the last two weeks.

Amit Kumar from Yamunanagar said that there is a decline in overall milk production in his cattle yard with over 100 cows and buffaloes.

Dr Dheer Singh, director of the central institute, said that during the ongoing season, the temperature outside the yard can drop below zero degrees during night hours and the farmers should use wheat straw as bedding for animals that should also be cleaned frequently.

“Farmers have also been advised to cover the windows and the shed by using sacks and gunny bags. They should provide balanced feed that will help animals maintain their body temperature as only green fodder in winters could cause indigestion and in such a situation, dry fodder should be mixed. The animals should be fed with plenty of lukewarm, fresh and clean water,” the director said.

    Bhavey Nagpal

    Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

