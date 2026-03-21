Ludhiana: Keep farming a priority, don’t treat it as secondary, says CM Mann at Kisan Mela

Stressing the primacy of agriculture in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Friday, urging farmers not to treat farming as secondary but to maintain it as a priority to uphold the state’s legacy. Despite a wet threat alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, the mela opened under cloudy skies with a cool breeze and pleasant weather, drawing lakhs of farmers from across Punjab. Farmers from all over the Punjab at Kisan mela orgainsed by Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The mela offered farmers opportunities to purchase improved kharif seeds, planting material, biofertilisers and PAU publications, witness live field demonstrations, discuss ongoing agricultural issues with experts, learn latest household management techniques and buy food products and clothing prepared by PAU-trained self-help groups.

CM lauds agriculture university, announces support

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said that teaching and agricultural practices had undergone significant transformation.

“First experiment and then recommend to the farmers,” he told university authorities. Highlighting PAU’s distinction as the only university to secure top global rank in 2024-25, he praised vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal for advancing PAU through research breakthroughs and maintaining benchmark standards. Mann assured financial support for upgrading hostels and sports facilities, including a hockey turf, in preparation for the Hockey Asia Cup scheduled in October across Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Mohali. He disclosed that 118 crore had already been released for agricultural research and promised additional fiscal assistance. The CM emphasised Punjab’s historical excellence, “Punjab has always remained at the top, be it in the national anthem or serving the langar or society at various places,” he said, exhorting the farmers not to make agriculture secondary, rather keep it a priority to keep the head of Punjab high.

The CM also highlighted collaborations with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for horticulture and residue management, and announced a new research center in honour of Dr GS Khush, Paddy Daddy and World Food Prize Laureate.

Focus on water conservation and climate-resilient farming

Guest of honour Gurmeet Khuddian, Punjab agriculture minister, urged comprehensive water conservation efforts to make Punjab “green and greener again.” Presiding over the mela, Dr Gosal stressed tackling water depletion, climate change, paddy stubble burning, and declining farm income through crop diversification, introducing potato varieties Punjab Potato 102, 103, 104; sugarcane CoPb 95 and 98; and non-water intensive paddy varieties PR 126, 131, 132, 133, alongside climate-smart crops.

He urged farmers to shift from traditional to modern, water-guzzling to water-saving, and climate-risk to climate-resilient crops, while embracing agri-business, digital agriculture and women- and youth-centric opportunities such as mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, agro-processing, animal husbandry and apparel and textile ventures, which could enhance social and economic outcomes for farmers.

PAU unveils new crop varieties

Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, showcased PAU’s latest developments: paddy PR 133, cotton PBD 88, maize NK 7328; vegetables MH 56 muskmelon, PCBH 1 brinjal, PSGH 1 and 3 sponge gourd, PBOG 5 and 18 bottle gourd, Matar Ageta 8

and Punjab 90 pea; fruits Shani-e-Punjab 1 and 2, Punjab Nectarine 2 peach; and Casuarina (jor-tor) for agroforestry, all intended for general cultivation in Punjab.

In his closing remarks, Dr MS Bhullar, director of extension education, urged farmers to explore mela stalls, adopt newly developed PAU crop varieties and agricultural technologies and enroll in 35 skill-oriented trainings offered at PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras to address water, climate, market and financial challenges.

Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, highlighted free access to print, electronic, social media and digital platforms for accurate agricultural knowledge.

Progressive Farmers honoured

Six progressive farmers were recognised for excellence in agriculture and allied occupations at the event. Jaswant Singh (Bhunder Bhaini, Sangrur) and Kamaljeet Singh (Birarwal, Patiala) received the Chief Minister Awards; Surjit Singh (Birmpur, Hoshiarpur) and Sandeep Singh (Chak Malan, Hoshiarpur) were conferred the CRI Pump Awards; Jarnail Singh (Jagatpura, Tarn Taran) was awarded the Jathedar Gurdita Singh Mahal Memorial Puraskar; and Lakhwinder Singh (Manaili, Fatehgarh Sahib) received the Sardarni Prakash Kaur Memorial Award.