 Kejriwal, his wife, Mann on AAP list of star campaigners for Punjab
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kejriwal, his wife, Mann on AAP list of star campaigners for Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and jailed leader Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Punjab

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and jailed leader Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Punjab.

: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and jailed leader Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Punjab.
: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and jailed leader Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the June 1 Lok Sabha election in Punjab.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a Delhi excise case, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

He will lead the AAP’s election campaign in Punjab, according to the list of star campaigners submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India on Monday.

Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak and Raghav Chadha, who is abroad for an eye treatment, Pankaj Gupta, ND Gupta, Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot are among the AAP’s other star campaigners.

The list also includes Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Anmol Gagan Maan, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains, Balkar Singh, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Baljit Kaur, state working president Principal Budh Ram, Baljinder Kaur, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Taranpreet Singh Sond, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Manjit Bilaspur, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Kulwant Pandori, and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Chandigarh

Follow Us On