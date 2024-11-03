Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kejriwal is violating constitutional norms: SAD

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 03, 2024 06:58 AM IST

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia such acts are also a violation of official oath of secrecy by the chief minister and urged Punjab governor to intervene

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to stop former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from violating constitutional norms.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT File)
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT File)

In a statement on Saturday, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said: “While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was earlier run from Delhi via remote control, now Arvind Kejriwal had directly taken on the mantle of the de facto chief minister and was summoning chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior civil and police machinery to Delhi at his beck and call”.

Majithia said that such acts are also a violation of official oath of secrecy by the chief minister.

“On October 28, Kejriwal summoned Mann, state DGP, police commissioners of Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana and AAP legislators from these three cities for a meeting. Similarly, two meetings were held in Delhi on October 29. In the first shift, Kejriwal met Mann, state DGP, DC and SSP of Kapurthala, DC and SSP of Fazilka, DC and SSP of Bathinda and AAP legislators from these constituencies. In the second shift, Kejriwal held a meeting with the DC and SSP of Mohali as well as the chief minister and state DGP,” Majithia added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //