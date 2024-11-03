Kejriwal is violating constitutional norms: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to stop former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from violating constitutional norms. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT File)

In a statement on Saturday, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said: “While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was earlier run from Delhi via remote control, now Arvind Kejriwal had directly taken on the mantle of the de facto chief minister and was summoning chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior civil and police machinery to Delhi at his beck and call”.

Majithia said that such acts are also a violation of official oath of secrecy by the chief minister.

“On October 28, Kejriwal summoned Mann, state DGP, police commissioners of Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana and AAP legislators from these three cities for a meeting. Similarly, two meetings were held in Delhi on October 29. In the first shift, Kejriwal met Mann, state DGP, DC and SSP of Kapurthala, DC and SSP of Fazilka, DC and SSP of Bathinda and AAP legislators from these constituencies. In the second shift, Kejriwal held a meeting with the DC and SSP of Mohali as well as the chief minister and state DGP,” Majithia added.