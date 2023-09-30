Key road stretch closed for work; traffic police issue advisory

After a road leading to Mini Secretariat from Bharat Nagar Chowk was temporarily closed to facilitate construction work of an ongoing elevated road project, the flow of traffic on Mall Road, Link Road and nearby roads remained affected with commuters facing a lot of inconvenience on Saturday. The stretch will remain closed for three days. After a road leading to Mini Secretariat from Bharat Nagar Chowk was temporarily closed to facilitate construction work of an ongoing elevated road project, the flow of traffic on Mall Road, Link Road and nearby roads remained affected with commuters facing a lot of inconvenience on Saturday. The stretch will remain closed for three days. (Manish/HT)

The closure of this crucial access route forced authorities to redirect traffic heading towards Mini Secretariat via Nirankari Satsang Bhawan Road, which is designated for one-way traffic.

Owing to installation of girders as part of the ongoing construction project of the elevated road, the situation is expected to persist until Monday.

To mitigate the congestion problem, the traffic police have also issued an advisory, urging the general public to avoid Bharat Nagar Chowk from September 30 to October 2, and take alternate routes such as Model Town, Kochar Market, Ladhowal Bypass, Southern Bypass, and Ghumar Mandi routes.

A section of the elevated road between Octroi Post near Thareeke and Bhai Bala Chowk has become fully operational.

Rahul Verma, member of the Road Safety Council, Punjab, said the stretch from Bhai Bala Chowk towards Jagraon Bridge will likely be made operational within the next 60 days.

Assistant commissioner of police, (ACP traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said the commuters are urged to plan their journey accordingly and consider using alternative routes. The traffic police will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates.

The authorities have already thrown open an elevated road between Sidhwan Canal and Bhai Bala Chowk and vice versa.

A Sham Nagar resident, Gurpreet Singh, said as Mini Secretariat and other government offices will remain closed for three days, the traffic on the stretch will be competitively less, but it is a major stretch so traffic problems could be witnessed in the surrounding areas. Buses and trucks would cross from narrow residential areas. The police should make adequate arrangements in the areas.

