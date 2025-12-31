Khaki never leaves you, says OP Singh on his retirement

Outgoing Haryana DGP OP Singh on Wednesday said that Khaki never leaves a police officer and he is just taking an exit from the force, not retiring. Outgoing Haryana DGP OP Singh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Singh, the 1992 batch IPS officer, was accorded a ceremonial farewell at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban in Karnal, who retired on December 31 on his superannuation.

The officer was director, Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Madhuban when he took charge as officiating head of the force on October 14, a week after the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar on October 7 following which the incumbent DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur was sent on leave.

Singh also held the additional charge of DG, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

A farewell honour parade was organised at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passing-out parade ground in honour of the outgoing DGP.

Haryana Police Academy director AS Chawla delivered the welcome speech and highlighted Singh’s tenure as an IPS officer.

Singh advised officers to ensure their actions don’t tarnish the image of the police, mentioning that the public has high expectations from them

Later, he was accorded a ceremonial farewell from Madhuban in a flower-decorated open vehicle pulled by IPS officers.

Speaking to the media, he described serving as an IPS officer as his dream career and said, “Once you wear the khaki, you can never step out of it. My only two identities are IPS and the Haryana Police, and they will always remain in my heart.”

He further said, “A DGP never retires; people come and go. I believe maintaining a tough stance against criminals, keeping fraudsters under constant pressure, and treating the general public with respect are the hallmarks of successful policing. Also, removing crime is not just a police matter, it’s a societal responsibility.”