Khalistan graffiti scrawled on Ferozepur DRM office wall
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager (DRM) in the border district of Ferozepur on Monday morning.
Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits, senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal said.
In the meantime, a video was shared on social media, showing shots of the slogans and posters on the DRM office wall, reiterating the holding of a referendum for the separate Sikh state on January 26.
The incident comes after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found painted on the wall of the official residence of the district and sessions judge, Faridkot, on Saturday. A Khalistani flag was installed on gate number three of the Faridkot court complex, too.
On May 13, a pro-Khalistan slogan was found written on a wall at a park in Faridkot.
No arrest has been made in both the cases.
In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, police tracked activities of US-based Sikhs For Justice that claimed responsibility for the putting up Khalistan banners and graffiti at the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Tapovan with the banned outfit’s self-styled leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu emailing video and audio messages claiming responsibility in May.
On May 24, a special investigation team (SIT) arrested two accused Harveer Singh and Paramjeet Singh Pamma from Ropar district in Punjab and they confessed to carrying out similar acts in Kharar and Kurukshetra besides Ropar. Both are history-sheeters. Harveer Singh, a truck driver, is already booked in two cases of assault at Morinda and Ludhiana and was in jail for three months. Pamma has six theft cases against him Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chandigarh.
