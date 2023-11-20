Khanna: Bus tyre burst leaves 1 passenger hurt

Around 35 passengers of an Ambala-bound Punjab Roadway bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle’s rear tyre burst on the National Highway near Khanna on Sunday evening. Passengers said the tyre burst took place minutes after the bus left the Khanna bus stand. (HT File)

A woman passenger, identified as Manpreet Kaur, 24, of Amloh, suffered a fracture in the incident. She was sitting on the seat above the tyre. She was rushed to the Khanna civil hospital.

Passengers said the tyre burst took place minutes after the bus left the Khanna bus stand. The driver, however, managed to control the vehicle, thus preventing a major tragedy. The passengers were later sent to their destination in other buses.