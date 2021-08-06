Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna man booked for raping cousin’s wife, blackmailing her
(Representative Image/HT )
(Representative Image/HT )
chandigarh news

Khanna man booked for raping cousin’s wife, blackmailing her

However, on July 5 this year, while she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her after blackmailing her again.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:20 AM IST

Khanna police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly raped his cousin’s wife after blackmailing her with her nude pictures.

The woman told the police that the accused, a resident of Rajewal village, visited their house regularly. During one such visit in 2019, he clicked her pictures and filmed her while taking a bath.

Using these images and videos, he blackmailed her for 50,000. When she filed a police complaint, he apologised, so she dropped the matter.

However, on July 5 this year, while she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her after blackmailing her again.

Sub-inspector Kiranpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who will be arrested soon. Sections of the Information and Technology Act will be added to the FIR after investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.