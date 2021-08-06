Khanna man booked for raping cousin’s wife, blackmailing her

Khanna police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly raped his cousin’s wife after blackmailing her with her nude pictures.

The woman told the police that the accused, a resident of Rajewal village, visited their house regularly. During one such visit in 2019, he clicked her pictures and filmed her while taking a bath.

Using these images and videos, he blackmailed her for ₹50,000. When she filed a police complaint, he apologised, so she dropped the matter.

However, on July 5 this year, while she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her after blackmailing her again.

Sub-inspector Kiranpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who will be arrested soon. Sections of the Information and Technology Act will be added to the FIR after investigation.