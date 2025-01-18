Khanna police dismantle inter-state gang of ATM fraudsters, arrest three Haryana men

Ludhiana The accused in custody of Khanna police on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

The Khanna police on Saturday busted an inter-state gang allegedly involved in frauds involving debit card swapping and fraudulent withdrawals, officials said.

They said the police nabbed three accused from Haryana and recovered 56 debit cards from their possession.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Jahid, Mohammad Ansar and Mohammad Yusuf. Police said the has been involved in criminal activities across states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Detective) Sukhamrit Singh said a special checkpoint was established near the Rattanheri railway crossing after a tip-off. A Hyundai Venue car was intercepted the 56 debit cards belonging to 10 banks were recovered from the three suspects, he said.

During interrogation, it was found that the gang swapped ATM cards to withdraw money from unsuspecting victims’ accounts and defrauded banks by manipulating ATM machines.

“The accused would switch off ATM machines mid-transaction, collect the cash dispensed and then file false complaints with banks about incomplete transactions to claim the withdrawn amount again,” the DSP said.

The gang was also involved in ATM thefts, using gas cutters to break into machines and steal cash, he added.

The DSP said the accused are already facing multiple cases across states. Mohammad Jahid and Mohammad Yusuf are booked in eight cases each and Mohammad Ansar has four FIRs against him.

A case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Khanna police station.