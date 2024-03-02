 Khanna refinery gutted in fire, no casualty reported - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Khanna refinery gutted in fire, no casualty reported

Khanna refinery gutted in fire, no casualty reported

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 03, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The blaze originated at boiler in refinery plant, where around 15 workers were present; more than 25 fire tenders pressed to service, say fire department officials

A major fire broke out at Sri Ganesh Edibles Private Limited on Amloh Road in Khanna on Saturday. All workers present at the unit were evacuated safely.

Fire broke out at a refinery unit in the factory in Khanna on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Fire broke out at a refinery unit in the factory in Khanna on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The blaze originated at boiler in refinery plant, where around 15 workers were present. Upon noticing flames, they quickly vacated the area.



Firefighting teams from both Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh were rushed to tackle the blaze in the initial phase and prevent further spread.

According to fire department officials, the incident happened around 10:15 am and the blaze was extinguished by 5 pm, with more than 25 fire tenders being pressed to service.

Mandi Gobindgarh Fire Station officer Jagjit Singh said, “We arrived at the scene around 10:40 am with the district fire officer and other teams. It was finally brought under control by 5 pm. Unfortunately, most of the machinery and shed were destroyed, as confirmed by the factory owner, Hansraj.”

Fire teams were still engaged in rescue operations while the cause remains under investigation, added Singh.

Sri Ganesh Farm is also involved in generating electricity from paddy straw. The fire broke out in the plot where oil is produced.

Warehouse gutted in Chaura Bazar

A fire broke out in a warehouse located in Chaura Bazar on Friday evening due to an alleged short circuit. Considerable amount of goods were lost. No casualties reported.

People tried to install water pipes from nearby shops. As blaze escalated, fire officials were notified. The fire spread to the windows of fourth floor of Mani Di Hatti Di Polyester warehouse. Gas cylinders and stoves were also installed in the vicinity.

Firefighter Ravi said they brought two vehicles to the site while the fire safety measures at the building were incomplete. The fire was brought under control. The warehouse owner had been instructed by the officials to ensure that fire safety measures were properly implemented.

