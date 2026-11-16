Khanna’s Tarun Sharma strikes gold at int’l para karate tourney

Para karate player Tarun Sharma from Khanna has added another international feather to his cap by winning a gold medal in the Para Kata K-21 category at the Budokan Karate Cup International Karate Championships held in Dubai on November 15. The championship witnessed participation from 28 countries, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career. Tarun Sharma (HT)

Hailing from Khanna, Sharma has consistently brought laurels to the country. Earlier this year, he secured a silver medal in the K-21 category at the USA Open Karate Championship in Las Vegas held from April 16 to 20, following two gold medals at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in South Africa last year and another gold at the fourth KIO National Karate Championship in Hyderabad.

His growing medal tally rests on a journey of extraordinary resilience. Stricken by a paralytic attack at the age of six, Sharma overcame severe financial hardships, social discrimination, and childhood bullying. He worked as a vegetable vendor in Khanna to support himself and once polished shoes outside the mini secretariat in a symbolic protest against unemployment. His life took a turning point when he was appointed as a deputy clerk at the Khanna Municipal Corporation last year.

Sharma’s international record includes a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship in Ireland, multiple medals at the 2018 Hungary and Uzbekistan Open tournaments, a bronze in Malaysia in 2023, and a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Championship in Uzbekistan.

Beyond competitive sports, Sharma runs an academy in Khanna where he trains underprivileged girls in self-defence, channelling his personal hardships into an effort to empower others.