Kharge to take call on Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh

In a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to decide the Chandigarh candidate for Lok Sabha polls, members of the central election committee of the party authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call. Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)

Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Rajiv Shukla, in-charge of Chandigarh Congress, and Chandigarh party chief HS Lucky attended the meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Former Union minister and four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, sitting Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and HS Lucky are the front-runners for the Congress ticket.