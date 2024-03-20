 Kharge to take call on Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kharge to take call on Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Members of the central election committee of the party have authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call on the Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate

In a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to decide the Chandigarh candidate for Lok Sabha polls, members of the central election committee of the party authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call.

Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)
Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)

Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Rajiv Shukla, in-charge of Chandigarh Congress, and Chandigarh party chief HS Lucky attended the meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Former Union minister and four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, sitting Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and HS Lucky are the front-runners for the Congress ticket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharge to take call on Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On