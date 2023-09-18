News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar announces 50,000 for daughters of industrial workers to buy e-scooters

Khattar announces 50,000 for daughters of industrial workers to buy e-scooters

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 18, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Khattar announced that workers suffering from chronic diseases will get a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 to promote healthy eating habits

On the birth anniversary of Vishwakarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a slew of incentives and welfare schemes for the family of industrial workers in the state. He made the announcement at a state-level function at Shri Vishwakarma Skills University in Palwal.

On challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, he said that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar districts (HT File Photo)
On challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, he said that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar districts (HT File Photo)

The CM announced a financial assistance of 50,000 for college-going daughters of industrial workers to purchase electric scooters. Khattar said the children of industrial workers will get identical scholarship amount ranging from 10,000 to 21,000. He added that the scholarships will be available for students from the Class 9 to medical degree programmes.

The chief minister announced that the financial assistance for industrial workers to purchase bicycles will be raised from 3,000 to 5,000.

He added that the grant to buy sewing machines for women workers will be raised from 3,500 to 4,500.

Khattar announced that workers suffering from chronic diseases will get a monthly stipend of 2,000 to promote healthy eating habits. To enhance healthcare accessibility, he announced that ESI dispensaries will be established in Fatehabad and Harsaru, Kadipur, and Wazirabad of Gurugram district. ECG facilities will be made available in ESI dispensaries across the state, he said.

On challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, he said that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar districts in the first phase, ensuring safe and affordable housing options.

The CM announced that Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will launch the “Guru Shishya Kaushal Samman Yojana” to identify and certify skill-potential of 25,000 craftsmen, artisans and informal sector workers.

This initiative aims to promote skill-based apprenticeship training, benefiting 75,000 youths. Successful trainees will get certificates, paving the way for higher salaries, self-employment and entrepreneurship. The scheme, spanning five years, is being taken up at a cost of 208.66 crore, the CM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out