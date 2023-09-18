Khattar announces 50,000 for daughters of industrial workers to buy e-scooters

On the birth anniversary of Vishwakarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a slew of incentives and welfare schemes for the family of industrial workers in the state. He made the announcement at a state-level function at Shri Vishwakarma Skills University in Palwal. On challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, he said that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar districts (HT File Photo)

The CM announced a financial assistance of ₹50,000 for college-going daughters of industrial workers to purchase electric scooters. Khattar said the children of industrial workers will get identical scholarship amount ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹21,000. He added that the scholarships will be available for students from the Class 9 to medical degree programmes.

The chief minister announced that the financial assistance for industrial workers to purchase bicycles will be raised from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000.

He added that the grant to buy sewing machines for women workers will be raised from ₹3,500 to ₹4,500.

Khattar announced that workers suffering from chronic diseases will get a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 to promote healthy eating habits. To enhance healthcare accessibility, he announced that ESI dispensaries will be established in Fatehabad and Harsaru, Kadipur, and Wazirabad of Gurugram district. ECG facilities will be made available in ESI dispensaries across the state, he said.

On challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, he said that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar districts in the first phase, ensuring safe and affordable housing options.

The CM announced that Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will launch the “Guru Shishya Kaushal Samman Yojana” to identify and certify skill-potential of 25,000 craftsmen, artisans and informal sector workers.

This initiative aims to promote skill-based apprenticeship training, benefiting 75,000 youths. Successful trainees will get certificates, paving the way for higher salaries, self-employment and entrepreneurship. The scheme, spanning five years, is being taken up at a cost of ₹208.66 crore, the CM said.

