Khattar asks ASI to expedite excavation at Rakhigarhi
Haryana chief minister said that Rakhigarhi has historical importance and safeguarding the mounds is necessary
: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed the officials of the archaeological survey of India to expedite the excavation of the protected area in Rakhigarhi, a Harappan civilisation site.
During a meeting with the officials regarding the area’s development as an archaeological site here, Khattar asked them to formulate a master plan for all the 11 mounds at the site.
He said that Rakhigarhi has historical importance and safeguarding the mounds is necessary.
“Proper security arrangements will be ensured by the police. The Archaeological Survey of India should also ensure the deployment of private guards to ensure additional security. No soil excavation in the protected area should be ensured,” CM added.
He said that a long-term rehabilitation policy should be formulated for the rehabilitation of the displaced people from the area by providing them the best residential facility.
Khattar said that the panchayat and animal husbandry department should jointly prepare a plan for such displaced families who are doing animal husbandry work.
“The panchayat land should be given on lease to the animal husbandry department and it should construct a combined shed or separate small sheds for 10-20 animals on the said land. Accordingly, these sheds can be given to such families for livestock.
“A home stay policy has been prepared by the state government, under which the villagers can offer one or two rooms in their houses to tourists. For this, licenses will be given by the tourism department. With this policy, the people of Rakhigarhi will get new employment opportunities,” the CM added.
Khattar also directed the officials to strengthen the three side road network starting from Hansi, Jind and Barwala till Rakhigarhi. He said the sign boards highlighting the historic importance of Rakhigarhi should be installed on national and state highways.
“All the artefacts found from the excavation of Rakhigarhi are the valuable property of India, hence ensuring their security along with preserving it is of utmost importance. A list of artefacts and other old items found from the excavation in Rakhigarhi should be prepared. Besides this, if the villagers also have such artefacts, then its list should also be prepared,” Khattar added.
He also asked the ASI officials to give permission for the beautification of the ponds present inside the protected area of Rakhigarhi and prepare designs and hand over them to the pond authority.
The chief minister was apprised that a coordination committee has been formed by the union government for the work of the Rakhigarhi site and a task force has been constituted by the state government.
-
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
-
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
-
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics