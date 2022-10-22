Khattar asks public to alert agencies about adulterated food items

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday called upon public to immediately alert police, CM flying squad or food supplies department if they get any information about anyone involved in the production and sale of adulterated food items.

“Apart from CM flying squad, special teams of different departments are conducting raids to catch those producing, manufacturing and selling adulterated food items,” Khattar said in a statement, assuring that those playing with the health of people by selling adulterated food items, especially sweets will not be spared.

“All departments have been alerted in this regard and necessary directions given to take the strictest action,” said the chief minister.

In the last few days, samples of food items have been taken in many districts and adulterated food items have also been seized.

The chief minister said that the government is working on a plan to set up food and water testing labs under one roof to check adulteration. This will provide convenience to the general public. Necessary directions have been given to the concerned department in this regard, he said.