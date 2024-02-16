 Khattar govt is harassing peacefully protesting farmers: AAP - Hindustan Times
Khattar govt is harassing peacefully protesting farmers: AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Slamming the BJP for adopting a “violent attitude” towards farmers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday urged the Centre to accept farmers’ demands and implement them at the earliest.

Farmer leaders are under house arrest and barricades have been put up at different places to prevent farmers from moving forward. (HT File)

“Thousands of farmers are protesting peacefully to press their legitimate demands, but the Manohar Lal Khattar government is harassing them,” Kang said.

“Farmer leaders are under house arrest and barricades have been put up at different places to prevent farmers from moving forward. The way the Haryana government has barricaded the National Highway is anti-democratic. The atrocities on the farmers have once again exposed the anti-farmer face of BJP,” he said.

