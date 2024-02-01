Khattar hails interim Budget as ‘inclusive’

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the interim Budget 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Thursday as “inclusive”. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)

Khattar welcomed the interim Budget, and said it will help realise the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Considering farmers, youth, the needy and women as the centre point, the interim budget presented under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji is inclusive,” said Khattar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This budget will prove to be helpful in realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in ‘Amrit Kaal’ and making India more prosperous from the point of view of economy, he added.