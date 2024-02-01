 Khattar hails interim Budget as ‘inclusive’ - Hindustan Times
Khattar hails interim Budget as ‘inclusive’

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Haryana CM Khattar welcomed the interim budget, calling it "inclusive" and stating that it will help in realizing the vision of a developed India.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the interim Budget 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Thursday as “inclusive”.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)

Khattar welcomed the interim Budget, and said it will help realise the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Considering farmers, youth, the needy and women as the centre point, the interim budget presented under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji is inclusive,” said Khattar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This budget will prove to be helpful in realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in ‘Amrit Kaal’ and making India more prosperous from the point of view of economy, he added.

