Khattar launches ADEETIE scheme to promote industrial energy efficiency

Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched Assistance for Deployment of Energy Efficient Technologies in Industrial Establishments (ADEETIE), a national scheme aiming to promote industrial energy efficiency, at an event in Panipat.

While launching the scheme at the auditorium of Arya PG College, the Union minister addressed the entrepreneurs and MSME representatives and said that this scheme with a budgetary provision of ₹1,000 crore is an initiative of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, which is being implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

This scheme will encourage MSMEs for energy efficiency projects through comprehensive financial and technical assistance, Khattar, BJP MP from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, said.

“The scheme includes phase-wise support such as interest subsidy on loans, investment grade energy audit (IGEA), detailed project report (DPR), and post implementation monitoring and verification (M&V),” he said.

At the occasion, the representatives present were also informed about the scheme through a short film and an official portal was also launched.

The Union minister said that the scheme is a landmark initiative to provide financial and technical support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in adopting energy efficient technologies and is also a decisive step towards India’s low-carbon economy.

“Under this, 5% interest subvention will be provided for Micro and Small Enterprises and 3% for Medium Enterprises, making it more accessible and affordable for MSMEs to adopt energy efficient projects. The technologies proposed under the scheme can lead to 30-50% energy savings in MSMEs, which will improve the power-to-product ratio and promote the creation of green energy corridors,” he said.

Pankaj Agarwal, secretary, Union Ministry of Power, lauded the role of BEE and said that the institution is playing a key role in mainstreaming energy efficiency projects across the industrial landscape.

He informed that the first phase of the scheme covers 14 energy intensive sectors and 60 industrial clusters.

Similarly, Akash Tripathi, Director General of BEE and Additional Secretary of Union Ministry of Power, said that the scheme will provide technical and financial support to MSMEs, in which ₹875 crore are dedicated for interest subvention, ₹50 crore for energy audit and ₹75 crore for implementation support in the budgetary provision of ₹1,000 crore.

Haryana cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar, AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Haryana, Haryana New and Renewable Energy Director Priyanka Soni, Deputy Commissioner Virendra Dahiya were also present.