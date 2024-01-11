close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar meets Arjuna awardees, seeks suggestions to promote sports

Khattar meets Arjuna awardees, seeks suggestions to promote sports

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The chief minister stated that Haryana is giving the highest cash rewards to medal winners in the country. He assured that the government would implement good suggestions given by athletes to give a further boost to the sports and infrastructure.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met the Arjuna awardees of the state and their coach at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi and sought suggestions to further promote sports activities in the state.

The chief minister congratulated wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal and golfer Diksha Dagar, who have been honoured with the Arjuna award.
The chief minister congratulated wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal and golfer Diksha Dagar, who have been honoured with the Arjuna award.

The chief minister congratulated wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal and golfer Diksha Dagar, who have been honoured with the Arjuna award.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the meeting, Khattar sought suggestions from these athletes on how sports in Haryana could be further promoted.

The chief minister stated that Haryana is giving the highest cash rewards to medal winners in the country. He assured that the government would implement good suggestions given by athletes to give a further boost to the sports and infrastructure.

“When Haryana athletes win medals at the international stage, and when the national anthem is played, it becomes a mesmerising and prideful moment for all Indians,” said Khattar, adding that despite being a small state geographically, Haryana has been the leading state in winning medals at both the national and international levels.

Arjuna awardee Yogeshwar Dutt accompanied the players during the meeting with the chief minister, according to a release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out