Khattar meets Arjuna awardees, seeks suggestions to promote sports

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met the Arjuna awardees of the state and their coach at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi and sought suggestions to further promote sports activities in the state. The chief minister congratulated wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal and golfer Diksha Dagar, who have been honoured with the Arjuna award.

During the meeting, Khattar sought suggestions from these athletes on how sports in Haryana could be further promoted.

The chief minister stated that Haryana is giving the highest cash rewards to medal winners in the country. He assured that the government would implement good suggestions given by athletes to give a further boost to the sports and infrastructure.

“When Haryana athletes win medals at the international stage, and when the national anthem is played, it becomes a mesmerising and prideful moment for all Indians,” said Khattar, adding that despite being a small state geographically, Haryana has been the leading state in winning medals at both the national and international levels.

Arjuna awardee Yogeshwar Dutt accompanied the players during the meeting with the chief minister, according to a release.