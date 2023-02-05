Khelo India: Priyanka punches gold, Rachita grabs silver in boxing

Boxers of SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, have punched two medals in Khelo India Youth Games being held in Bhopal. Priyanka finished with gold in 63-66kg category.

She was faced with UP’s Harshita in the final. Priyanka made quick punches and the referee stopped her. After a one-sided attack, Priyanka got the gold medal for Haryana.

Rachita, representing Chandigarh, competed in the 66-70kg category, but lost in the final. Haryana’s Lashu Yadav defeated her 4-1. With this, Rachita confirmed the silver medal and the Haryanvi boxer won the gold.

Jashnadeep Singh won first gold medal for Chandigarh in Gatka. (HT Photo)

Jashnadeep Singh gets first gold

In the field of Gatka, Jashnadeep Singh won first gold medal for Chandigarh. He competed in the single stick individual event and secured the top spot on the podium. From the first match till the final, no one could compete with him. Kulbir Singh won the bronze medal. Chandigarh also got a podium finish in the fari stick boys’ team event with second bronze medal. The girls also won a medal for the city team. They finished on the podium with the bronze medal, Gatka’s fourth medal.

Bronze medal for basketball boys

Chandigarh boys’ team won bronze medal and secured a place on the podium in Khelo India Youth Games. In the third place match, City boys defeated hosts MP 107-67. They took the lead right from the first quarter and maintained it till the end. The MP team could not make a comeback in the match. Earlier in the semi-finals, Chandigarh had to face defeat at the hands of Rajasthan. In the group round, Chandigarh got a place in the knockouts on the basis of triple tie. In the first match, the City team lost to UP 96-94, but they defeated Kerala by a huge margin of 40 points. They lost in the third league match, but a better score in the triple tie put them through to the semi-finals.