‘Kidnapper’s’ encounter:Kin allege Jaspreet killed by police, to move HC

The family members of 22-year-old Jaspreet Singh, who was killed in a police encounter on March 13 in Patiala, on Friday said that they will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek justice.

Family members, on Friday, in a press conference termed the police encounter as ‘fake’ and said Jaspreet had surrendered.

“We have been informed by the villagers, where the encounter took place, that Jaspreet had already surrendered. Despite this, he was shot seven times by the police. We will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek a fair probe into the matter,” Lakhwinder Singh, father of the deceased, said.

On March 13, Jaspreet, who was accused of kidnapping 1 seven-year-old boy for ₹1 crore ransom, was killed in a police encounter in Mandour village on Nabha Road in Patiala. The boy was rescued successfully.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, Jaspreet had hidden himself in wheat fields and fired at cops. The FIR adds that police inspectors Shaminder, Harry Boporai and Harjinder Dhillon returned fire and the accused was killed in retaliatory firing.

The deceased post-mortem report mentions seven bullet injuries —one each on the forehead and chest, and two in the abdomen. The remaining three bullets hit him on his left calf, left thigh, and right wrist joint as per the report. HT also has a copy of the autopsy report.

Lakhwinder alleged that the family was being pressured by the Punjab Police not to question the encounter.

The deceased mother, Baljeet Kaur, said, “Police had no right to kill him. Had he committed a crime, the court would have punished him. We demand a fair probe into the matter.”

Patiala SSP Dr Nanak Singh said two probes are already underway into the incident.

“A special investigation team (SIT), headed by a Patiala SP, is already investigating the encounter. Besides, a magisterial probe is also underway,” he said.