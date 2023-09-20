Killed in Anantnag op, Patiala jawan cremated with military honours

Mortal remains of sepoy Pardeep Singh of 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) — who had laid down his life during the terrorist attack in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir on September 13 — were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Samana town of Patiala district, amid rain on Tuesday. Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra pays last respect to the mortal remains of sepoy Pardeep Singh in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Hundreds of people bid tearful adieu to Pardeep Singh, who had joined the army in 2015, at Balamgarh village. Notably, sepoy Pardeep Singh was with Major Aashish Dhonchak, who had attained martyrdom during the same operation in Anantnag. Pardeep was injured in the attack and had been missing since then. His body was found on September 18, around five days after the operation began.

A gun salute was given to the martyr by the Indian Army as mourners chanted slogans such as ‘Amar Rahe’ at the cremation ground. Sepoy Pardeep Singh, who got married in November last year, is survived by his wife Seema Rani, who is four months pregnant, brother Kuldeep Singh and father Darshan Singh.

Meanwhile, Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra attended the cremation and paid tributes to the sepoy on the behest of the Punjab CM. He announced that Pardeep Singh’s wife Seema Rani, who is currently pursuing her PhD, would be appointed as an assistant professor in Public College, Samana.

Punjab CM expresses grief

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of another jawan of the Indian Army, from the state, during the recent terror attack at Anantnag. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said jawan Pardeep Singh, who hails from Samana, had attained martyrdom while discharging his duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Mann said it is an irreparable loss to the country in general and for the distressed family in particular.