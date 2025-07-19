Kin held for attacking female doctor after father’s death at GMC Jammu

Following arrest of a girl, who attacked a female doctor inside emergency ward of Government Medical College here in Jammu, the agitating junior doctors, who were on indefinite strike since Wednesday, called off their strike on Friday and resumed their duties. The arrested has been booked for physical assault on the doctor, police official said. (File)

The incident happend after a patient Rajinder Kumar, suffering from severe brain haemorrhage, died during treatment at the emergency on Wednesday and his daughter Aditi and other family members alleged negligence by the junior doctors. Aditi was also seen kicking a female doctor while other family members heckled other staff. “We have formally arrested the accused and she has been shifted to women police station in Gandhi Nagar,” said a police officer.

She has been booked and arrested for physical assault on the doctor, he added.

GMC principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta said, “Protesting doctors have resumed their duties and functioning of the hospital emergency is back to normal.”

The CCTV footage has been shared by the GMC authorities with the media. Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) has sought security cover for doctors at the GMC Jammu.

Dr Gupta said the patient was previously admitted at PGI Chandigarh. “He was discharged from PGI Chandigarh due to a poor prognosis with doctors advising that treatment be continued near his home,” said Dr Gupta.

“The patient was admitted to GMC Jammu on June 11 and had undergone a tracheostomy. He remained stable for a few days, but on Wednesday, he aspirated and prompted doctors to immediately initiate an emergency procedure, during which he died,” he added

“It was a critical situation. We had only a few seconds to act, so there was no time for a formal consultation,” he said.

As per PGI treatment discharge slip, it was clearly mentioned that patient was suffering from massive brain haemorrhage and poor prognosis was explained to the attendants of the patient. “We gave best possible treatment to the patient. Unfortunately, on the fifth day of the admission, the patient expired due to respiratory arrest during a procedure in an effort to save his life.”

Meanwhile, Aditi and her family members claimed that the patient father was not attended upon for nearly 25 minutes by doctors in the emergency and that no senior doctor was available to handle the case.

“They were PG students of first and third year and had no expertise to treat my father,” she said. “I had lost my father for their negligence. If I kicked a female doctor then I am ready to get kicked ten times before the media but tell them to bring back my father,” she said.