Kiran voted against Congress in Rajya Sabha polls: Haryana Cong chief Udai Bhan

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry was working for the Bharatiya Janata party since 2022 the time she ‘voted against Congress’ nominee Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha polls, alleged Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan after Kiran along with his daughter Shruti, former member of Parliament, joined BJP on Wednesday at party’s national headquarters in Delhi. Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan (Sourced)

Kiran, a four-time MLA and her daughter Shruti, had resigned from the primary membership of the grand-old party on Tuesday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Talking to HT over phone, Udai Bhan said that Kiran Choudhry had worked against the party candidate Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat and she helped BJP nominee Dharambir Singh in the election.

“She had become habitual of working against the party and was working for personal goals. She should clarify whether she voted against Congress candidate Ajay Maken in the 2022 Rajya Sabha polls or not. We are happy that she went to the BJP for which she was batting unofficially. She back-stabbed Congress at every moment. I want to congratulate her for the new inning,” Bhan chief added.

He said that Kiran had claimed that there is no future of Congress in Haryana and she went to the BJP considering that her future is safe there.

“Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Kiran was in his touch for a long time, this means she was working against the party. She has nothing to do with ideology,” he added.

However, senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said that Kiran Choudhry was treated unfairly in the Congress and she is upset over her decision to switch guard.

“Kiran had been a senior Congress leader and took Bansi Lal’s politics ahead. Her decision to quit the Congress will surely harm the party. Her daughter Shruti was denied a ticket. She would have won the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, if the ticket was given to her. This could be the reason for her leaving,” she added.

Selja loyalist and Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi termed Kiran’s exit as ‘unfortunate’ and said the party leadership had to intervene into the matter.

“She was in the Congress for the last four decades and it’s a long journey. Her father -in-law Bansi Lal, former Haryana chief minister had merged his Haryana Vikas party into Congress, which depicts their ideologically attachment with the Congress. I don’t know what has happened but something has happened with her. It was the duty of the party leadership to find an amicable solution to this. I am feeling sad and regretful too,” he added.

Former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal’s grandson Anirudh Choudhry, son of former MLA Ranbir Singh Mahendra, said that the Congress party has given a lot to his aunt Kiran Choudhry and sister Shruti but they have compromised with the ideology by switching over to the BJP.

“Had my chachi (aunt Kiran) forgotten the atrocities on farmers during the three farm laws agitation. Most of Bansi Lal Ji’s workers are standing with us and they are supporting the Congress. The Congress workers are happy that finally she has left the party and in the upcoming assembly polls, Congress will perform better in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts. The people of Haryana will vote for change. She had joined the BJP for her personal interest not for workers’ interest,” he added.

Ambala cantonment MLA and former minister Anil Vij expressed pleasure over Kiran and her daughter Shruti joining the BJP.

“So SRK group - Selja, Kiran and Randeep had broken up as Kiran joined the BJP. Her entry in BJP will surely help the party in the assembly polls,” Vij added.