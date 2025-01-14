Kirpan, khanda necklaces being barred on international flights raise Sikh flyers’ hackles

Sikh passengers flying internationally, especially from Amritsar and Delhi airports, have alleged that they are being barred from carrying kirpan and khanda necklaces on board. Multiple such incidents have come to light in the past few months. Sikh passengers flying internationally, especially from Amritsar and Delhi airports, have alleged that they are being barred from carrying kirpan and khanda necklaces on board. (HT)

US-based Prabhpreet Singh, who travelled from Amritsar to New York last week, said, “I travelled for the first time from Amritsar. Security asked me to remove a tiny kirpan from my neck. It was less than two inches. I have travelled a lot from the US, Canada and Europe, but have never been asked to remove the necklace. In the past 10 years, this was my first time travelling from Amritsar airport internationally.”

Officials, however, clarified that the rules from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) were always in place.

Amritsar Airport officiating director Sandeep Aggarwal said, “This is being done as per the guidelines of the BCAS. We are here to follow those guidelines. The organisation may give their representations but only the government of India can review these guidelines or take any decision.”

“As per the rules, no passenger can carry a kirpan or its replica or any metallic item on international flights. This rule is pre-existing and has been re-emphasised and clarified a few months ago,” he added.

UK citizen Prabhpreet Singh Ryatt said, “I am an amritdhari Sikh and travel all over the world with my khanda-kirpan necklace. After landing in Amritsar this time, I was asked to remove my chain, which caused no risk to passengers or safety. Why should I travel to Amritsar if I am treated this way?”

Recently, a video of a Sikh passenger did the rounds on social media. In the purported video, he was expressing frustration outside an Amritsar airport terminal about being denied clearance by security to board an international flight after he refused to remove his ‘kakaar’ (five articles of Sikh faith), especially the necklace with a small-sized kirpan. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to volunteers from The FlyAmritsar Initiative (FAI) and Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), multiple such incidents have happened in the past few months.

Along with members of the Sikh diaspora, they have formally raised this issue with key officials, including Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Sikh leaders such as Union petroleum minister S Hardeep Singh Puri, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, urging them to take steps to address these restrictions.

FAI and AVM volunteers Sameep Singh Gumtala and Anantdeep Singh Dhillon expressed ‘deep concern’ over the reports. They said this has caused ‘emotional distress’ and violates the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

In their letter to the ministers concerned and other authorities, they emphasised that these miniature kirpans, often less than an inch in size, are worn as necklaces. The letter pointed out that these kirpans are permitted on domestic flights but restricted during international travel.

“Many Sikh passengers travelling internationally from Amritsar and Delhi airports have reported about being forced to remove these small-size religious articles, violating their freedom to practice their faith,” said Gumtala, who is FAI global convener and AVM overseas secretary.

The letter highlights how Sikh passengers travelling from countries such as the US, UK, Canada and the Netherlands face no such issues at airports abroad or even when arriving in Amritsar and Delhi.

“However, upon departing from Indian airports, they are subjected to this treatment, leading to confusion and disappointment among Sikhs in India as well as abroad,” the letter adds.

“It is disheartening that this issue arises only at Indian airports,” said Dhillon, who is FAI convener and AVM joint overseas secretary.

“Countries like the UK and Canada allow Sikh passengers to wear such articles and even permit Sikh employees to carry their kirpans on the airside, albeit with appropriate restrictions,” Dhillon added, urging Indian authorities to look into adopting a similar ‘inclusive approach’.