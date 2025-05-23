Kiru hydropower corruption case: CBI files chargesheet against ex-J&K guv Satyapal Malik, 7 others

The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of ₹2,200-crore civil works for Kiru hydropower project over Chenab river in Kishtwar district, officials said. Satya Pal Malik. (PTI file)

“The CBI had filed a chargesheet on Tuesday before a special CBI court in Jammu but it was returned because the chargesheet lacked a document. Today, the CBI filed the chargesheet again with the requisite document,” said an official privy to the development. The CBI has filed the chargesheet after three years of probe.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has named Malik and his two aides Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana. The others named are the then Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) managing director MS Babu, its directors Arun Kumar Mishra and MK Mittal, managing director of construction firm Patel Engineering Ltd Rupen Patel and private person Kanwaljeet Singh Duggal, they said.

The agency has invoked Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code and provisions of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act as the alleged crime took place before abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 when these archaic legal provisions in erstwhile state were replaced by Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, photo of 79-year-old Malik was posted on his ‘X’ handle showing him lying in a hospital bed of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital surrounded by an array of medical apparatus, including an intravenous infusion device and a ventilatory support system. “I am getting calls from many of my well-wishers which I am unable to take. My condition is very bad right now. I am admitted in the hospital and am not in a condition to talk to anyone,” the accompanying message read on ‘X’.

The case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about ₹2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru hydroelectric power (HEP) project to a private company in 2019, the CBI had said after the registration of the FIR in 2022. Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a ₹300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

He had denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted search operation last year. The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Mr Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

On March 24, 2022, CBI had initiated a probe into the allegations of Malik. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recommended a probe by the CBI to investigate the matter.