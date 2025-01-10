Kundan Gogia elected first AAP mayor of Patiala

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kundan Gogia was elected mayor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation on Friday. Newly elected mayor Kundan Gogoi (centre, garlanded) flanked by senior deputy mayor Harinder Singh Kohli (left) and deputy mayor Jagdeep Singh Jagga in Patiala on Friday. (HT Photo)

This is the first time an AAP leader takes charge as the mayor of Patiala. His party had won 43 of the 60 seats in the municipal corporation elections held on December 21.

Polling was held on 45 seats as eight seats had already been won by the AAP unopposed.

Polling in seven wards was deferred by the state government following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The BJP and the Congress won four seats each, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged two.

Harinder Singh Kohli, the AAP councillor from ward number 28, was elected senior deputy mayor and party councillor Jagdeep Singh Jagga is the new deputy mayor.