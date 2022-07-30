Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
AMRITSAR: Ruling AAP’s Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases.
Ghai’s appointment was announced on July 26, soon after Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned as the advocate general. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
In an interview to a Canada-based Punjabi radio channel, Kunwar Vijay said: “When Charanjit Singh Channi became the CM, he appointed APS Deol as the advocate general who was also counsel of the accused in the Bargari sacrilege cases. I opposed it saying that if you appoint the legal counsel of the accused as the AG, justice won’t be delivered.”
“The ability of the person (Ghai), who is being appointed as the AG as per media reports cannot be questioned. He is an expert lawyer. To pursue the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases in the high court, we hired lawyers from Delhi during the Congress government. But before that, we also approached him (Ghai) to appear as a counsel on behalf of the state government. I asked someone from my team to contact him and request him to represent the state in the court. However, he replied that he had become the counsel of the accused and cannot pursue the case on behalf of the state government. He has appeared during hearings of writ petitions on behalf of the accused,” said the MLA.
“Since he has appeared in the court on behalf of the accused, he will not pursue the case on behalf of the government. As per legal ethics, he cannot see the government’s record of the case. The opposition parties are also criticising the government’s move,” he said.
“I have not made any statement in this regard as of now, but I have raised this point on the party forum. I have made the government and party aware of my sentiments. If we used to criticise our political opponents, including Congress, during its government, we will also face the criticism,” he added.
When contacted, Kunwar Vijay said the interview was not for publication. But it became viral on social media after being broadcast by the radio channel.
The 1998-batch IPS officer opted for premature retirement from service soon after the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 9 last year quashed the probe report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) led by him in the Kotkapura firing case.
In May this year, he shot off a letter to Bhagwant Mann urging him to pursue the cases of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents with strong hands. During the recent assembly session, he urged speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for a discussion on sacrilege issue by extending the session by half-an-hour.
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy. Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
Afghan drug smuggler running well-oiled ring in border belt
Afghanistan-based notorious drug smuggler Mohammad Hussain Dad, who is wanted in a 3000-kg heroin seizure case, has been spreading his network in the border districts of Punjab for smuggling the contraband, according to sources in the Punjab police. Dad, with the help of his two Pakistan-based associates Hazi Niyamat Ullah and Zamil, has been in contact with several Indian smugglers for the heroin smuggling from across the border, they said.
Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya
Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul's Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village. Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.
In-laws held for killing man, burning his body in Jalandhar
The local police here on Friday arrested four members of a family, including a woman, for allegedly killing their son-in-law and later burning the deceased Loveleen Kumar's' body in Adampur area in Jalandhar. Senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that a complaint was registered at Adampur police station by the deceased Loveleen Kumar's father Rajinder Kumar that his son has been murdered and his body was burnt.
