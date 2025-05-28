Kuwait supports India against terror: MP Sandhu

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu is a part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda that reached Kuwait on Sunday
Kuwait firmly supports India’s stance against terrorism, Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu has said. Sandhu is a part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda that reached Kuwait on Sunday that was the second stop of a four-nation diplomatic outreach after Bahrain as part of India’s engagement with key international partners to foster greater global cooperation in combating terrorism.
“The delegation has briefed the leadership of Kuwait about India’s recent actions against cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed our joint zero-tolerance stance,” he said.
Kuwait officials were given details and facts about the Pahalgam terror attack and the action taken by India in response.
The delegation apprised the Kuwaiti government about the Operation Sindoor, which was successfully executed by the Indian armed forces to dismantle the terror hideouts on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and cause no harm to any civilian population in Pakistan.