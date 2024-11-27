Menu Explore
Lab confirms seized DAP of poor quality, says agriculture minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2024 09:02 AM IST

An FIR was filed under Sections 3(2)C, D Essential Commodity Act 1955 and Sections 5, 7, & 3(3) of the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985 at Aur police station (SBS Nagar) on November 14

Laboratory examination has confirmed that 23 bags of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser which were seized from SBS Nagar district contained inadequate amount of nitrogen and phosphorus, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Tuesday.

The agriculture department had sent samples of the seized DAP to the Fertiliser Quality Control Laboratory in Ludhiana.
The agriculture department had sent samples of the seized DAP to the Fertiliser Quality Control Laboratory in Ludhiana. (PTI)

Khudian said that DAP typically contains 18% nitrogen, 46% phosphorus and water-soluble phosphorus 39.5%. However, the seized stock had only 2.80% nitrogen, 16.23% phosphorus and 14.10% water soluble phosphorus, respectively.

“Following complaints from farmers about high DAP prices, a team from the agriculture department along with the police raided a trader’s house in Urapar village on November 14, recovering the 23 bags containing DAP. The weight of each bag is 50kg,” the minister said.

An FIR was filed under Sections 3(2)C, D Essential Commodity Act 1955 and Sections 5, 7, & 3(3) of the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985 at Aur police station (SBS Nagar) on November 14. The agriculture department had sent samples of the seized DAP to the Fertiliser Quality Control Laboratory in Ludhiana.

