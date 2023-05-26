Wife, two aides nabbed for Yamunanagar man’s murder

Two days after a labourer was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented house in Yamunanagar, the police have arrested his wife, her aide and a man under the charges of murder and criminal conspiracy on Friday. The accused in the police custody.

The accused have been identified as Kajal, Toni, alias Mukhiya, and Arun, said a police spokesperson.

The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh of Ambala, who lived with his wife in a rented room in Bhagwanpur village for the last about eight months was found dead on Wednesday.

After his sister Dimple raised suspicion, a case was lodged.

Jagadhari DSP Abhilaksh Joshi said, “Kajal and Toni were in an illicit relationship and wanted to get married, for which they killed Singh by strangulating him, with the help of Arun.”

8 arrested, 18 booked for murder of 44-year-old

In another case, the police arrested eight persons under the murder charge, a day after one 44-year-old Munnawar was allegedly stabbed to death in Sadhaura block of the district.

A case was registered against 18 persons, said the DSP.

The cops have also apprehended a UP man for his alleged involvement in five cases of snatching this year in the town.

Joshi said two cops had nabbed Satender Singh and Ravi Aryan, both from Saharanpur, but both managed to flee after an altercation.

Later, police were informed that Satender, who was injured, was arrested and is undergoing treatment at a civil hospital, he added.