Lack of development allegations: Jai Ram hits back at Kaul Singh

Hitting out at former health minister Kaul Singh Thakur who had alleged lack of development in the Darang Vidhan Sabha segment in Mandi, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said senior ministers should refrain from issuing baseless statements.

The CM, who was in Mandi, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹28.11 crore at Kataula in Darang assembly constituency and announced that an industrial training institute will be opened in the area.

Jai Ram said the state government had ensured equitable and balanced development in the state and several schemes had been launched to ensure the welfare of every section of society and every area of the state.

“We had only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic broke out. Today, we have over 600. India is manufacturing 10 lakh PPE kits while none were being produced last year. The former health minister should be asked what his government had done in the last 50 years,” he said.

Saying that bypolls will be held soon, he urged the voters to extend their support. He also announced that Government Middle School, Chhakaryal, will be upgraded to a high school and said ₹20 lakh will be spent on constructing an examination hall at Government Senior Secondary School, Kataula.