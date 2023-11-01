President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for their fellow citizens in Ladakh and are aware of their contributions in protecting the nation. Ladakh’s contributions in protecting India known to entire nation: President Murmu (PTI)

Murmu was addressing a gathering during a civic reception hosted in her honour at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

“Sindhu River exists in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians and it is a pleasure to meet the loving people of Ladakh,” she said, adding that she was happy to be at the Sindhu ghat.

“People of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation,” she said.

Murmu said that the people of this region are known for bravery and their faith in Buddha.

The President said that there are endless possibilities for the development of spiritual, adventure and eco-tourism in Ladakh.

“This region has immense potential for development of wellness tourism or health tourism. And, it is a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh,” she said.

Appreciating the people of Ladakh, she said that they “know about the affection and respect for nature which are reflected in the arts, dances, songs and lifestyle of the tribal communities.”

She said that we should preserve the lifestyle of tribal communities in accordance with the ‘lifestyle for the environment’.

Murmu said that people of those communities should also be encouraged to adopt the goodness of modern development.

She added that this confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path of sustainable development for all citizens, including people of Ladakh.

The President also interacted with members of self-help groups and local tribals.

Army chief visits Siachen base camp

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited the Siachen base camp and appreciated the soldiers for protecting the icy frontiers of the nation.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #SiachenGlacier & reviewed the operational preparedness. The #COAS also laid wreath at #SiachenWarMemorial to honour the #Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice at the World’s Highest Battlefield,” ADG PI wrote on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

“The #COAS interacted with the soldiers deployed at the highest battlefield & commended them for their professionalism & dedication to duty under the most challenging conditions and exhorted them to continue working with the same zeal & enthusiasm,” it added.

