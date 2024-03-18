Lakhwinder Singh rides away with Chandigarh Horse Show title

Lakhwinder Singh (Indian Navy) emerged as the overall tent pegging champion during the 3rd Chandigarh Horse Show at Forest Hill Resort on Sunday. Players in action during the Chandigarh Horse Show. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Haryana Police was declared as overall best team champion to win the Major Randhir Singh and Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Trophy. In the knockout show jumping event, Harshwardhan Pal Singh came first, Kabir Brar came second and Rohit finished third.

Over 120 horses and 200 skilled athletes from various teams, including BSF, ITBP, Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Indian Navy, Chandigarh Riding Society, and the Majestic Horse Riding School of Ludhiana, took part in the event.