 Lakhwinder Singh rides away with Chandigarh Horse Show title - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lakhwinder Singh rides away with Chandigarh Horse Show title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2024 06:51 AM IST

Haryana Police was declared as overall best team champion to win the Major Randhir Singh and Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Trophy

Lakhwinder Singh (Indian Navy) emerged as the overall tent pegging champion during the 3rd Chandigarh Horse Show at Forest Hill Resort on Sunday.

Players in action during the Chandigarh Horse Show. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Players in action during the Chandigarh Horse Show. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Haryana Police was declared as overall best team champion to win the Major Randhir Singh and Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Trophy. In the knockout show jumping event, Harshwardhan Pal Singh came first, Kabir Brar came second and Rohit finished third.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Over 120 horses and 200 skilled athletes from various teams, including BSF, ITBP, Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Indian Navy, Chandigarh Riding Society, and the Majestic Horse Riding School of Ludhiana, took part in the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lakhwinder Singh rides away with Chandigarh Horse Show title
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On