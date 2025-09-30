Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lalru: Vigilance apprehends ASI for taking ₹30,000 bribe

    An official spokesperson of the state VB said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of Channa Gulab Singh Wala village, Bathinda, who is presently residing at Gillco Valley, Kharar.

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday, arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, posted as investigating officer at Lalru police station, Mohali, while he was accepting a bribe of 30,000.

    The trap team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses. (HT File)
    The trap team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses. (HT File)

    An official spokesperson of the state VB said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of Channa Gulab Singh Wala village, Bathinda, who is presently residing at Gillco Valley, Kharar. He had alleged that the ASI, who was investigating a cheating case registered against him in Lalru, had demanded a bribe of 1.3 lakh in lieu of extending undue favour in the investigation. Out of the total demand, the accused had specifically asked for the first instalment of 30,000 to be paid immediately. The trap team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Lalru: Vigilance Apprehends ASI For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes