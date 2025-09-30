Lalru: Vigilance apprehends ASI for taking ₹30,000 bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday, arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, posted as investigating officer at Lalru police station, Mohali, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The trap team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses. (HT File)

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of Channa Gulab Singh Wala village, Bathinda, who is presently residing at Gillco Valley, Kharar. He had alleged that the ASI, who was investigating a cheating case registered against him in Lalru, had demanded a bribe of ₹1.3 lakh in lieu of extending undue favour in the investigation. Out of the total demand, the accused had specifically asked for the first instalment of ₹30,000 to be paid immediately. The trap team caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, in the presence of two official witnesses.