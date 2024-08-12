{Land dispute} 10 held for attacking ex-serviceman, kin

Jalandhar The Jalandhar rural police on Sunday arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in the attack on ex-serviceman Balwinder Singh’s family at Pipli village of Lohian on August 3. (HT Photo)

The Jalandhar rural police on Sunday arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in the attack on ex-serviceman Balwinder Singh’s family at Pipli village of Lohian on August 3.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said: “Police teams led by SHO, Lohian, Bakshish Singh and inspector, CIA staff, Jalandhar rural, have apprehended 10 suspects. Our teams have seized weapons and vehicles connected to this case,” the SSP said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhjeevan Singh, alias Gaggu, Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, Pupinder Singh, alias Pindu, Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggi, Gurjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, Gurpreet Singh, alias Baba, Shamsher Singh, alias Sabi, Jatinder Kumar, alias Bobby, and Yogesh Kumar, alias Jerry.

The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol with 4 live rounds and a country-made pistol (.315 bore) with 4 live rounds. Besides kirpans (ceremonial swords), datars (curved blades), sticks, and kahis (farm tools) were also recovered, the SSP said.

The police have also seized a Honda City car (PB-12-F-6896), an Alto car (PB-12-AG-9956), a stolen Sonalika tractor and five motorcycles from.

A case has been registered under Sections 333 (trespass), 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115(2), 309 (robbery), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The SSP added that the attack was allegedly orchestrated by two NRI brothers — Dara Singh and Darbara Singh — both residents of Talwandi Butia — who currently reside in England.

“We are continuing our investigation into their role and are proceeding with the issuance of lookout notices,” he added.

The SSP said the NRI brothers hired local gangster Amandeep Singh Amna to carry out the attack to forcibly occupying 10.5 acres of land. “The police investigation has revealed that an advance payment of ₹2 lakh was made to the hired assailants with a total promised sum of ₹3 lakh,” the SSP said.

In a related development, assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh has been suspended for negligence of duty in connection with the case. According to a report from the deputy superintendent of police (sub-division Shahkot), ASI Avtar Singh failed to take appropriate action on a prior complaint related to the land dispute, which might have prevented the violent incident. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. “The dereliction of duty will not be tolerated”, said SSP Khakh.